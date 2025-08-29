Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his mother, Rajni Tendulkar, on her birthday. Taking to social media, the Master Blaster penned a note in Marathi where he highlighted his mother's blessings and contributions in his life. The post, when translated to English, read, "I was born from your womb, that's why I was formed. It was your blessing. That's why I kept progressing. You are steadfast. That's why we all remained steadfast. Happy Birthday, Mom!" Sachin Tendulkar also shared a picture of him feeding some cake to his mother as he and the family members celebrated the special day. Sachin Tendulkar's children Sara and Arjun, along with Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, were also seen in the picture. Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok During AMA Session on Reddit.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Birthday Wish for His Mother

