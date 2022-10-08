Sachin Tendulkar shared his good wishes for the Indian Air Force on the occasion of Air Force Day 2022. on Saturday, October 8. Taking to social media, the legendary cricketer thanked the Air Force for keeping the nation's airspace safe and protected. He wrote, "Celebrating those who keep our skies safe and make us feel protected at all times."

Sachin Tendulkar's Tribute on Air Force Day 2022:

Celebrating those who keep our skies safe and make us feel protected at all times. Best wishes to @IAF_MCC and their families on the occasion of our 90th #IndianAirForceDay. 🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2022

