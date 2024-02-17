The Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar was spotted visiting Martand Surya Temple with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. The temple is situated in Mattan Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Sachin was seen taking blessings from the temple for himself and as well as his family. Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar was not spotted with them. The people around the temple and inside were very excited to see Sachin Tendulkar. ‘Treating Spinners the Way They Should Be Treated’ Virender Sehwag Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Terrific Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

