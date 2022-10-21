Master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar has wished team India all the best for their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. Tendulkar took to Instagram and posted a reel wishing Men in Blue all the best. India haven't won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007. This time around fans are hopeful that India will come back home with the coveted trophy.

Master-Blaster Wishes Team India Good Luck for T20 World Cup

