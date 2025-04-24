Mumbai, April 24: The Cricket fraternity extended wishes to 'Master Blaster' and India's 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar, as he turned 52 on Thursday. Tendulkar is a name recognised in households not only in India but across all major cricketing nations. It would not be wrong to say that the sport owes a lot to the 'Master Blaster' for its sheer popularity, competitiveness and money power. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look at Master Blaster’s Unparalleled Feats, Untouched Records As He Turns 52.

Many of the world's current great batters and leaders, such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, etc, owe their strokeplay, passion for the game and match-winning abilities to the master himself. Sachin's former opening partner, Virender Sehwag, penned a heartfelt note for the legendary batter and wrote on X.

Virender Sehwag Congratulates Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday to the only man who could shut me up with a fruit and school me with silence. Cricket ke Don Bradman and Discipline ke Gandhi ji. @sachin_rt Paaji, duniya aapki batting ki fan hai, main toh aapke banana distribution skills ka Aap jaisa na koi tha, na hoga .… pic.twitter.com/JNZdSYJUfl — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2025

Former off- spinner and Sachin's former colleague, Harbhajan Singh, had special praise in store for the former batting maestro and wrote on X.

Harbhajan Singh Praises Sachin Tendulkar

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. @sachin_rt Sachin paaji, you are not just a cricketing icon, but a true symbol of humility, dedication, and excellence. Your journey has inspired generations, not only on the pitch but off it as well — with your… pic.twitter.com/nxTN1tDBnh — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2025

Former southpaw Suresh Raina wished a wonderful year for Sachin and wrote on X.

Suresh Raina Congratulates Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday to the Master Blaster, @sachin_rt A legendary cricketer, an inspiration to millions, and a true icon in the world of sports. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir! #SachinTendulkar #BirthdayWishes #CricketLegend pic.twitter.com/MzRltnT6Cf — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 24, 2025

Ex-India right-arm speedster Venkatesh Prasad extended his wishes to Sachin and wrote on X. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look at First Hundreds Scored in Each Format by Master Blaster As He Turns 52.

Venkatesh Prasad Praises Sachin Tendulkar

Many more happy returns of the day to a great player and a wonderful human being Sachin Tendulkar . The way you have raised the bar for even role- models is amazing. Wish you the very best in life ahead, @sachin_rt . pic.twitter.com/lurliIvTu9 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2025

Former South African dynamic batter and 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers shared a warm message for the Indian stalwart and wrote on X.

AB de Villiers Congratulates Sachin Tendulkar

Happy birthday to the Master Blaster @sachin_rt 🎂 An absolute legend and the greatest of all time. Wishing you a day as special as your career 🙌🏻🩵#Sachin 🏏 pic.twitter.com/0ZSbm9MXSA — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 24, 2025

