Sanjay Manjrekar responded to Ravindra Jadeja, after the Indian all-rounder called him up a 'dear friend' on Twitter. The Indian allrounder had shared a picture of Manjrekar doing a TV presentation at Legends League Cricket and wrote, "watching my dear friend on screen" to which the former cricketer responded, "Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon." Jadeja, who is recovering from an injury, replied back stating, "Hahaha hopefully soon."

Sanjay Manjrekar Responds to Ravindra Jadeja's 'Dear Friend' Remark:

Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon :) https://t.co/eMpZyZYsYU — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 30, 2022

