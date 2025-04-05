Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant funny memes went viral on social media after Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 in Lucknow on April 5. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 203/8 on the back of half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (53) and LSG got to a fighting score on the board despite Hardik Pandya's five-wicket haul. In response, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 191/5 with Digvesh Rathi leading a spectacular bowling effort (1/21). This was Lucknow Super Giants' second win of their campaign and first at home while Mumbai Indians slumped to their third defeat in IPL 2025. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi Guide LSG to Thrilling Win Against Five-Time Champions.

'Rishabh Pant's Mood Right Now'

'Sanjiv Goenka Worshipping Lord Shardul and Lord Avesh'

Haha

Fans to Rishabh Pant Right Now

Hardik Pandya to Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/pMme6kqkRZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 4, 2025

'Rishabh Pant After the Match'

Rishabh Pant right now pic.twitter.com/oavWz7Faai — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 4, 2025

Haha

Funny

'Sanjiv Goenka to Rishabh Pant After the Match'

Sanjiv Goenka to Rishabh Pant today 😂 #LSGvsMI pic.twitter.com/4MDhaXHDy0 — Babu Bisleri (@ChotaLittl25535) April 4, 2025

Hilarious

