Sanjiv Goenka congratulated former Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on the birth of their daughter. On Monday, March 24, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced that they have become parents to a baby girl. Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants of which KL Rahul was captain for the first three years, took to the cricketer's post on X and replied, "Delighted to hear the wonderful news! Congratulations to @klrahul and @theathiyashetty on the birth of your daughter. Wishing your family love, happiness, and countless cherished moments." Sanjiv Goenka had an animated chat with KL Rahul during last year's IPL after LSG had suffered a big defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. KL Rahul missed Delhi Capitals' clash against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24. KL Rahul and Wife Athiya Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl, Couple Confirms Good News On Instagram.

Sanjiv Goenka Congratulates KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty on Welcoming Baby Girl

Delighted to hear the wonderful news! Congratulations to @klrahul and @theathiyashetty on the birth of your daughter. Wishing your family love, happiness, and countless cherished moments. — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)