Sanju Samson fans are not only showing support towards him during India matches, on social media but even at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The fans were seen displaying special banners and had messages for the wicketkeeper batsman, who was mostly benched on the ongoing India's tour of New Zealand.

Support for Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson fans in the FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Dfoe64bV9R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2022

Sanju Samson Fans

Sanju Samson's fans in FIFA World Cup - Craze of Sanju Samson is just amazing. pic.twitter.com/pBGuvMGoNZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 27, 2022

Sanju Samson Fans FIFA World Cup 2022!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)