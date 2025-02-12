Sanju Samson underwent an operation on his injured finger, which the wicket-keeper batter sustained during IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 after getting hit on the index finger by a delivery from Jofra Archer. Rajasthan Royals, who have Sanju as their franchise captain, wished the star Indian batter 'Get Well Soon, via a social media post, which has the wicketkeeper seated alongside doctors, and showing his heavily bandaged finger post-surgery. Samson will now race against time to get fit for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 season, which gets underway from March 21. IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.

Sanju Samson Goes Under The Knife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

