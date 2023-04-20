Malaysia will lock horns with Saudi Arabia in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Thursday, April 20. The match will be played at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu and it is set to begin at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, this match will not be available for live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch live streaming of this contest for free on the FanCode app and website and ACC's Official YouTube channel. 'At Least There Is A Wicket in Our Family Now' Proud Father Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Son Arjun Tendulkar In MI Dressing Room After His First Wicket in IPL Against SRH (Watch Video).

Saudi Arabia vs Malaysia Live on ACC's YouTube Channel

