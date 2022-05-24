Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt struck fifties to help Velocity defeat Supernovas by seven wickets at the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. Chasing 151 to win, Verma gave Velocity a great start with 51 off 33 deliveries. Wolvaardt's half-century helped Velocity stay in control of the chase which they completed in 18.2 overs.

