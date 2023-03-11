Delhi capitals batter Shafali Verma smashed a 19-ball half-century against Gujarat Giants in a WPL 2023 match at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Earlier, Gujarat Giants put up a total of 105-9 in their 20-over quota. While chasing this target, Delhi got a brilliant start, courtesy of their opener Shafali Verma. At the time of filing this report, Delhi were 72-0 in 5 overs.

Shafali Verma Smashes 19-Ball Fifty

