India U19 Women start campaign in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup with a win as they chase down the score of 166/5 posted by South Africa Women with 7 wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare. Shweta Sehrawat was the star of the chase as she scored a stellar 57-ball 92 to help India cruise through the chase. She was well supported by captain Shafali Verma who batted in her natural way, hitting a 16-ball 45. She also starred with the ball picking up 2 wickets, restricting South Africa to a mediocre total of 166.

Vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat scored a superb 9️⃣2️⃣* off just 57 deliveries and bagged the Player of the Match Award 🙌🏻#TeamIndia off to a winning start in the #U19T20WorldCup with a 7️⃣-wicket victory against South Africa 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard 👉https://t.co/sA6ECj9P1O… pic.twitter.com/iCSDHYLYji — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 14, 2023

