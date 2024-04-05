Veteran Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner met with the team players after the DC vs KKR Indian Premier League 2024 match. Shahrukh lauded the efforts of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine during the clash against Delhi Capitals. Shahrukh was told that the players perform more well when he comes to cheer the side, however, he urged the players to play the same way in his absence as well. KKR uploaded the video for the same on their official Twitter handle. ‘Am I Ready for the Call Up?' British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Interacts With James Anderson, Plays Cricket With Young Children (Watch Video)

Shahrukh Khan Interacts With Kolkata Knight Riders Players

How can we not smile with King Khan in the house 😍 pic.twitter.com/CUpzwZ9nhN — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)