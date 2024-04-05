Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak interacted with England cricketers such as James Anderson and Chris Jordan and uploaded a video for the same on his official Twitter handle. Sunak also interacted with young children and played cricket with them. Anderson was also seen bowling to Sunak, wherein he played some good shots. Sunak captioned his post, "Am I ready for the call up." RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Am I ready for the call up @englandcricket? pic.twitter.com/nKIk5mNj7j — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 5, 2024

