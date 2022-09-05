Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to laud the Trinbago Knight Riders team after they won the inaugural women's CPL title. Taking to Instagram, he lauded the side for this result and wrote, "Every victory is special….but somehow this one for @tkriders Women’s Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!"

See Post:

