Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made it clear that he wanted to see Virat Kohli retire on a high. The star batter made a return to form with his much-awaited 71st hundred in the Asia Cup 2022 and in a conversation of with an anchor on Pakistan's Samaa TV, Afridi said, "The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high." The former Pakistan captain also added that things should not get to a stage when one is dropped from the team.

Shahid Afridi Wants Virat Kohli To Sign Off on a High:

