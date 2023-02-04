Shahid Afridi shared a touching message on social media after Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi married his daughter Ansha. The two tied the knot in a nikah ceremony in Karachi on Friday, February 3. Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan captain shared pictures of their wedding and wrote, "Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them." Shaheen Afridi Wedding: Pakistan Pacer Ties Knot With Shahid Afridi’s Daughter Ansha, Check Nikah Ceremony Photos.

Shahid Afridi's Message for his Daughter and Shaheen Shah Afridi:

Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them😘 pic.twitter.com/ppjcLllk8r — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)