Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif, who now works as a commentator and cricket expert, shared a few List A statistics of Pakistani fast bowlers on his Twitter account. The list contained the names of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf and Zaman Khan but missed out on the name of Shahnawaz Dahani, who has impressed in the PSL and also has been a regular squad member for Pakistan in last two years. Dahani pointed out Latif's mistake sharing his statistics with the caption, 'Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistani pacer'. Latif immediately apologized and promised to make a new one. The issue ended with a nice gesture of 'love you sir' message from Dahani. India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets in Ahmedabad: Here's When to Buy IND vs PAK Match Tickets Online.

Shahnawaz Dahani Irked After Rashid Latif Omits His Name

My mistake Dahani I will make new ,, — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 10, 2023

