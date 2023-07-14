Pakistan A took the stage alongside Nepal in the fourth match of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Friday, July 14. Pakistan A pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was at his best and rattled Nepal batters with his pace. He took a sensational five-wicket haul to help bundle out Nepal for 179. He would be look carry on the good work with the ball in the matches to come. How to Watch India A vs United Arab Emirates A Live Streaming Online, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023? Get Details of IND A vs UAE A Live Telecast

Shahnawaz Dahani Takes a Sensational Five-Wicket Haul Against Nepal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)