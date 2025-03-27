Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star all-rounder Shardul Thakur becomes the Purple Cap Holder in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Shardul Thakur had a brilliant outing with the ball during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. The speedster bagged a four-wicket haul and conceded 34 runs in his four-over spell. It is to be noted that the ace all-rounder went unsold during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction and was roped in by the Lucknow-based franchise as a replacement. ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’ Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Star Dismisses Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off Consecutive Deliveries in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Shardul Thakur Becomes Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2025

SHARDUL THAKUR - PURPLE CAP HOLDER AFTER BEING UNSOLD. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/BTM32kWMp8 — chaRan VIKRAM - 🚁 GAME CHANGER (@BOYAVIKRAM2) March 27, 2025

