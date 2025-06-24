Shardul Thakur broke open the India vs England first Test 2025 at Headingley, Leeds when he scalped two wickets in two balls during England's second innings while chasing a score of 371. England put up a solid partnership through Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley and it looked like they will cruise through when first Prasidh Krishan dismissed Crawley and then Ollie Pope. Duckett still kept going and with Joe Root, England were cruising at one point. It was then when Shardul Thakur struck first dismissing Ben Duckett for a catch at cover and then the next ball, he bowled one down the leg which was brushed by Brook to the hands of Rishabh Pant. The wickets came against the run of play and the video went viral. Shardul Thakur Funny Memes Go Viral As Indian Pacer Changes Momentum of Game By Scalping Two Wickets in Two Balls During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Shardul Thakur Scalps Two Wickets in Two Balls

