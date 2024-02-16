Pacer Shardul Thakur took charge of Mumbai's bowling attack and went on to take a six-wicket haul against Assam in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match. Mumbai bowled out Assam for just 84 runs. Shardul just gave away 21 runs and took six wickets in the first innings. Shardul has not been very consistent but with his experience, he can always help the team. Shardul took a couple of early wickets which shifted the momentum towards Mumbai and Assam came under immense pressure. Reason Behind Ishan Kishan Skipping Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Game Revealed.

Watch Video Here

Shardul Special 🔥 10.1-0-21-6⃣@imShard bowled a fabulous spell of 6⃣/2⃣1⃣ to help Mumbai bowl Assam out for 84 in the first innings in Mumbai. Relive his brilliant spell 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/Qwrxs2kYkH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2024

