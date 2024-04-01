Invited to bat first Mumbai Indians (MI) are struggling against Rajasthan Royals bowling. The side lost too many wickets in the first powerplay. Shimron Hetmyer fielding at the point region takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Piyush Chawla on Avesh Khan’s bowling. Chawla scored three runs off six balls. While the Royals bowlers are doing their part to limit the ‘explosive’ MI batting line-up to a low score, the fielders are also putting up a great effort to assist their bowlers. In 20 overs, MI managed to score just 125 runs – which is lowest score of the IPL 2024 so far. Ravi Ashwin Becomes 10th Player to Complete 200 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI vs RR IPL 2024.

Shimron Hetmyer Takes Stunning Diving Catch Off Avesh Khan’s Bowling

