Punjab Kings finished in the IPL 2025 points table and secured a qualification to the IPL 2025 play-offs and also ensured an entry in the Qualifier 1. This is the first time since 2014, PBKS has secured a qualification in the play-off and in the Qualifier 1. Shreyas Iyer becomes the captain to lead two different teams back-to-back into qualifier 2. After PBKS secured the qualification in Qualifier 1, an old prediction of Shashank Singh went viral. In a podcast ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Shashank revealed that no matter what, PBKS will finish top two and challenged the host to look back at it when it happens. Fans share memes and jokes as PBKS walk the talk of Shashank Singh. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

Shashank Singh's Prediction

17th March - Shashank Singh said Punjab Kings will finish in the Top 2. 26th May - Punjab Kings finishes in the Top 2 and plays Qualifier 1. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mP7BRj3Ik0 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) May 26, 2025

The Script Writer

Shashank Singh to the Podcast Host

Shashank Singh to that Podcast host today... pic.twitter.com/xDcyP9aAuv — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 26, 2025

They Called Me A Mad Man

Shashank Singh be like - They called me a mad man pic.twitter.com/jbDJKVLQi4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 26, 2025

India Got Dheerendra Shastri 2.0

India Got Dheerendra Shastri 2.0 Shashank Singh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JPcEvYhQjM — Rashpinder Brar (@RashpinderBrar3) May 26, 2025

Sigma Male

Before the season Shashank Singh made a statement in the podcast that Punjab Kings will finish in the top two likh kar le lo and they did. 🫡, Sigma male prediction on 🔥,#PBKSvsMI pic.twitter.com/NY0z9lBG5Y — Pankaj Yadav (@yadav_pankaj45) May 26, 2025

