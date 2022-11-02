Shikhar Dhawan was appointed as the new captain for Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 season. The decision was made official by Punjab Kings on their social media. Dhawan would thus replace Mayank Agarwal, who had led the team to a sixth-place finish with 14 points from as many matches.

