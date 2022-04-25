Shikhar Dhawan scored a 88-run unbeaten knock off 59 deliveries as Punjab Kings posted 187/4 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Monday, April 25. Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (41) put together a 110-run stand and Liam Livingstone gave some late impetus to the innings with 19 runs off seven balls as Punjab got to a good total despite a slow start.

