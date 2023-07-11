Bangladesh bag consolation win in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at home, this time by a dominant margin of 7-wickets. The architects of the win were none other than the bowlers, who did not let Afghan batters cut loose and just kept on tightening the stranglehold with Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam sharing 6 wickets between them. Azmatullah Omarzai's 56-run innings took them to a respectable total. Chasing it, Bangladesh were comfortable as Litton Das scored a half-century to take them comfortably over the finishing line. Global T20 Canada 2023: Pakistan Batsman Shoaib Malik Admits Excitement For Being Part of Mississauga Panthers.

Bangladesh Win 3rd ODI Against Afghanistan

Walton ODI Series: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 3rd ODI Bangladesh Won by 7 Wickets Full Match Details: https://t.co/LA3d6S20Gj Watch the Match Live on Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole and Toffee #BCB | #Cricket | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/dTOliq78li — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 11, 2023

