Shreyas Iyer scored his second hundred in ODI cricket and Ishan Kishan slammed 97 as India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, October 9. In front of a packed stadium in Ranchi, Ishan Kishan entertained his home crowd with an array of shots and Iyer showed his class to get to a hundred as India chased down 279 runs in just 45.5 overs with relative ease. Earlier, the Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to 278/7 after the visitors were well-set to get a total around 300 or even more.

