Shreyas Iyer has resumed training after his back surgery, which is a piece of welcome news for Indian cricket fans. The Indian cricketer has been out of action since the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year and missed the IPL and WTC final. Fans, who were expecting him to be back for Asia Cup 2023, would certainly be delighted with the Indian cricketer sharing a video of his net practice on social media. Iyer is a crucial player in India's ODI setup and he would be keen on returning to action, especially with this being a World Cup year. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph on Kollywood Director Vignesh Shivan’s T-shirt, Video Goes Viral.

Shreyas Iyer Starts Training After Back Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyasiyer96)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)