India national cricket team star fielder Shreyas Iyer displayed a fantastic effort on the field against the Australia national cricket team during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash in Dubai on Tuesday. Iyer's 'rocket throw at the striker's end dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey for 61 runs off 57 deliveries, including nine boundaries. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the 48th over. Hardik Pandya bowled a slower ball, and Carey pulled towards the backward square region where Shreyas Iyer was standing. The Indian fielder charged towards the ball and hit a bullseye at the striker's end. Steve Smith Wicket Video: Watch Mohammed Shami Castle Australia Captain During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Bullseye from Shreyas Iyer!

What a direct hit from shreyas Iyer to get Alex carey run out. He is pumped up🥵pic.twitter.com/iUmxljsg7t — Radha (@Rkc1511165) March 4, 2025

