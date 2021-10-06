The official account of Kolkata Knight Riders posted a tweet on social media and wished their fans on Mahalaya. They posted also posted a picture and the caption was posted in Bengali. Subho Mahalaya 2021 Greetings in Bengali: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Quotes, GIFs, Wishes and Wallpapers To Send Ahead of Durga Puja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)