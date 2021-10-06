Durga Puja is the annual 5-day festival that is celebrated with great fervour across Bengal. Also known as Pujo, Durga Puja 2021 will be celebrated from October 11 to October 15. However, the dates of Pujo 2021 are dependent on the observance of Mahalaya. Commemorated on the last day of Pitru Paksha or the new moon day, Mahalaya Amavasya 2021 will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm on October 6. To mark this crucial celebration, people are sure to share Mahalaya 2021 wishes in Bengali and Happy Mahalaya Amavasya messages in Bengali, Happy Mahalaya 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Mahalaya Amavasya Facebook Stickers with family and friends. Happy Mahalaya 2021 Wishes, Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Send Ahead of Pujo.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitrupaksha and is said to be the day that Goddess Durga descends to Earth from Mount Kailash. She is said to bless her devotees with love and happiness. It is believed that Goddess Shakti came to earth with Saraswati, Lakshmi, Kartika and Ganesha to help the people on earth to end the evil forces. Durga Puja marks the 5-day stringent fight where Goddess Durga overpowers the evil demon Mahishasura and kills him. It is said that after ridding the earth of this evil, Goddess Durga goes back to her home on the last day of Pujo.

The celebration of Mahalaya is essential in setting a date for Puja celebrations. Mahalaya Amavasya is usually filled with people beginning their annual prep for Pujo, cleaning out their homes, and helping local pandals invite Goddess Durga into their lanes. Sharing Mahalaya 2021 wishes and Happy Mahalaya Amavasya messages, Happy Mahalaya 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Mahalaya Amavasya Facebook Stickers is also said to be an integral part of this celebration.

Subho Mahalaya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli phuler gandho, Sada megher sari R kaash-er bon, Dhaker bajna janan dichcheMaa -er agamon. Subho Mahalaya!

Subho Mahalaya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Elo khusir sarat.Ektu himmer hawa.Pujor bhore dhaker aawaj. Mayer kachey jawa.Onek khusi onek alo, pujo ebar katuk bhalo. Mahalayar Subhecha roilo.

Subho Mahalaya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli fuler gandho niye, Mahalayar bhore… Abar bochor paar kore pujo elo ghure… Hok na aakash meghe dhaka, poruk bristi jhiri jhiri… Kasher bon dichhe janan, asche maa shiggiri… Subho Mahalaya!

Subho Mahalaya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nil Akasher Megher Vela, Padmya Fuler Papri Mela, Dhaker Taale Kasher Khela, Anonde Katuk Sharodbela. Subho Mahalaya!

Subho Mahalaya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: SAROT” meghe bhaslo vela- “KASH” fulete laglo dola- “DHAKER” upar porlo kathi- “Puja” katuk FATAFATI..SUVO MAHALAYA.

Subho Mahalaya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Himer parosh Mone jage, Sab-e Jeno Natun Lage, Aagomanir khabor Peye, Boner Pakhi uthlo Geye, Sisir veja Natun vore, Elo “PUJO” Sabar Ghare.

Subho Mahalaya 2021 Wishes in Bengali and Greetings To Share With Family and Friends

It is interesting to note that Mahalya Amavasya also holds immense significance for those who make the sculptures of Goddess Durga that are placed in pandals across the country. It is said that on the day of Mahalaya, the sculptors begin painting the eyes of Goddess Durga as this act is considered to be extremely auspicious. We hope that this Mahalaya Amavasya brings with it an array of hope and happiness into your life. Happy Mahalaya Amavasya 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).