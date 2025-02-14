Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann before leaving for Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Punjab CM took to social media to share pictures of him meeting the two India national cricket team stars and their families. Shubman Gill was earlier named the vice-captain of the India ODI team and the right-hander had a great time in the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series, winning the 'Player of the Series' award for his superb form with the bat, scoring 259 runs in three games, hitting one century and two fifties. Arshdeep Singh played the last IND vs ENG match and picked up two wickets. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh Meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ਅੱਜ ਦੇਸ਼ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਮਾਣ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਣਮੱਤੇ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਉੱਪ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਸ਼ੁਭਮਨ ਗਿੱਲ ਅਤੇ ਤੇਜ਼ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ ਅਰਸ਼ਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਮਿਲਣ ਆਏ। ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਚੰਗਾ ਲੱਗਿਆ। Champion Trophy 2025 ਲਈ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁੱਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ। ਪੂਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ 'ਤੇ ਮਾਣ ਹੈ। ......... आज देश… pic.twitter.com/WnwXf0bX9J — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 14, 2025

