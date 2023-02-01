Shubman Gill (126* off 63 balls) became the fifth Indian to score a hundred in all formats of the game as he lifted India to a mammoth against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday, February 1. The right-hander played some fabulous shots on both sides of the wicket as India amassed a huge total. He had put together a 80-run stand off 42 deliveries with Rahul Tripathi which set up the platform and later, played some delightful big shots to help the hosts finish on a high. Tripathi was the next-best scorer with 44 runs off 22 balls. Sachin Tendulkar Delivers Inspirational Speech As BCCI Felicitates India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Winning Squad (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Lifts India to 234/4:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)