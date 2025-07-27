Shubman Gill has become the first Indian batter after 35 years to hit a Test century at Old Trafford in Manchester. Previously, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar scored a century at the same venue in 1990. Gill achieved this glorious feat during the fourth Test against England on July 27. Gill played a fighting knock of 103 runs off 238 deliveries, including 12 fours, during the second innings of Team India. Additionally, Gill joined the elite list of captains aggregating 700-plus in Test series, alongside Sir Don Bradman (Twice), Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith. Shubman Gill Scores His Ninth Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Joins Sachin Tendulkar

Walking in legendary footsteps! 👣 After #SachinTendulkar in 1990, @ShubmanGill becomes the latest batter to score a Test century at Old Trafford, Manchester! 🙌🏻🔥#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 5 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/m1KUufwZKH pic.twitter.com/0DbBlawkox — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 27, 2025

