The India national cricket team players have started their training for the upcoming crucial second Test of the five-match series against the England national cricket team. The second Test between both teams will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 2. The Shubman Gill-led Team India has lost the opening Test in Leeds by five wickets. Team India became the first Test side to lose a Test match after scoring five individual centuries. Jofra Archer Returns After Four Years in Tests As England Announces Squad for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 in Edgbaston.

Team India's Preparation Begins for Edgbaston Test Against England

