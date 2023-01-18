Shubman Gill's sensational double hundred has the cricketer fraternity in awe of the youngster. The right-hander struck a classy 208* off 149 balls while batting in the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. His knock took India to a mammoth 349/8 in their 50 overs. Gill hit 19 fours and nine sixes in his knock, making him the youngest batsman (23 years and 132 days) to score a 200 in ODIs. Here are some reactions to Gill's epic knock. List of Double Centuries in ODIs for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Batsmen Who Have Scored 200 in 50-Overs Cricket.

Yuvraj Singh is Proud!

200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible ✊✊✊ unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you 👏 🇮🇳 #NZvsIND — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 18, 2023

Impressive Indeed!

Shubman Gill 208👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 18, 2023

'Dil Dil Shubman Gill'

Top Knock Indeed!

Top knock from Shubman Gill👏 Classical yet Powerful. Congratulations for scoring your first double century and becoming the youngest player ever to do that. These are the types of innings that make cricket much more interesting and entertaining🔥 #INDvNZ — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) January 18, 2023

VVS Knock!

Very special innings in the city of the very very special one. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2023

