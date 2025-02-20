Shubman Gill Slams First Century for Team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN Match

India national cricket team opener Shubman Gill hammered his eighth ODI century during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh national cricket team in Dubai.

Shubman Gill Slams First Century for Team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN Match
Shubman Gill. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 20, 2025 09:45 PM IST

India national cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill became the first batter of his side to hit a century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the match against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Shubman Gill smashed his century in 125 deliveries. This was Gill's eighth ODI century. The vice-captain played a magnificent knock while chasing 229 runs. Earlier in the match, speedster Mohammed Shami took five wickets which helped Team India to bundle out Bangladesh for 228 runs. Rohit Sharma Gives Priceless Reaction After Shubman Gill Smashes Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s Pacy Delivery for 98m Huge Six During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fantastic Century from India Vice-Captain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
BAN vs IND Bangladesh Bangladesh National Cricket Team Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 Dubai ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Ind vs BAN India India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Shubman Gill
You might also like
India Beat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Shubman Gill's Century, Mohammed Shami's Five-Wicket Haul Help Men in Blue Kickstart Campaign With Comprehensive Victory
Cricket

India Beat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Shubman Gill's Century, Mohammed Shami's Five-Wicket Haul Help Men in Blue Kickstart Campaign With Comprehensive Victory
Shubman Gill Slams First Century for Team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN Match
Shubman Gill. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 20, 2025 09:45 PM IST

India national cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill became the first batter of his side to hit a century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the match against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Shubman Gill smashed his century in 125 deliveries. This was Gill's eighth ODI century. The vice-captain played a magnificent knock while chasing 229 runs. Earlier in the match, speedster Mohammed Shami took five wickets which helped Team India to bundle out Bangladesh for 228 runs. Rohit Sharma Gives Priceless Reaction After Shubman Gill Smashes Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s Pacy Delivery for 98m Huge Six During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fantastic Century from India Vice-Captain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
BAN vs IND Bangladesh Bangladesh National Cricket Team Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 Dubai ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Ind vs BAN India India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Shubman Gill
You might also like
India Beat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Shubman Gill's Century, Mohammed Shami's Five-Wicket Haul Help Men in Blue Kickstart Campaign With Comprehensive Victory
Cricket

India Beat Bangladesh by Six Wickets in IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Shubman Gill's Century, Mohammed Shami's Five-Wicket Haul Help Men in Blue Kickstart Campaign With Comprehensive Victory
England Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Australia Announced: Jamie Smith Included, Jofra Archer Returns
Cricket

England Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Australia Announced: Jamie Smith Included, Jofra Archer Returns
Rohit Sharma Gives Priceless Reaction After Shubman Gill Smashes Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s Pacy Delivery for 98m Huge Six During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Gives Priceless Reaction After Shubman Gill Smashes Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s Pacy Delivery for 98m Huge Six During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Rishad Hossain Dismisses Indian Batter for 22 Runs During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Rishad Hossain Dismisses Indian Batter for 22 Runs During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs Man City
500K+ searches
Cricket

Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Rishad Hossain Dismisses Indian Batter for 22 Runs During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs Man City
500K+ searches
Pi Coin price
200K+ searches
Towhid Hridoy
200K+ searches
Rohit Sharma
100K+ searches
बांगलादेश बनाम भारत
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump