Shubman Gill Slams First Century for Team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN Match

India national cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill became the first batter of his side to hit a century in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the match against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Shubman Gill smashed his century in 125 deliveries. This was Gill's eighth ODI century. The vice-captain played a magnificent knock while chasing 229 runs. Earlier in the match, speedster Mohammed Shami took five wickets which helped Team India to bundle out Bangladesh for 228 runs. Rohit Sharma Gives Priceless Reaction After Shubman Gill Smashes Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s Pacy Delivery for 98m Huge Six During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fantastic Century from India Vice-Captain

