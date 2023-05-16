Shubman Gill won the Man of the Match award in the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on May 15. The right-hander was in fine form and scored a stroke-filled century at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He ended up with 101 off 58 balls with 13 fours and one six. This was his first IPL hundred. 'Super Star of Next Generation!' Netizens Hail Shubman Gill After He Scores Maiden IPL Century During GT vs SRH Match.

Shubman Gill Wins Man of the Match Award

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)