Shubman Gill is truly a special player and he proved it once again with a sensational hundred, his first, in the Indian Premier League. The young opening batter, who has a fine season so far, made it even more memorable with a century off 56 balls. The best part of his hundred was the elegant strokes which he played in the course of that innings. After his hundred, netizens lauded the Gujarat Titans' star, hailing him as the next superstar of Indian cricket. 'Man Goes!' Naveen-ul-Haq Dropped From Afghanistan Squad for ODI Series vs Sri Lanka, Twitterati Link It to Clash With Virat Kohli.

'Super Star of Next Generation'

After sachin tendulkar and Virat Kohli , Shubman gill is the super Star of next generation ! All formats 💯 Done by Shubman gill ✨ ! #GTvsSRH #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/FiajN1dR7I — Virat18_Rishabh17 ( Aarohi ) (@Aarohi_pate1) May 15, 2023

'Upcoming GOAT'

MAIDEN IPL HUNDRED FOR SHUBMAN GILL. THE UPCOMING GOAT OF INDIAN CRICKET. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/A4KhlXs6Ud — S. (@Sobuujj) May 15, 2023

'Gujarat ka Gaurav'

Congratulations to Gujarat ka Gaurav Shubman Gill for his First IPL century. #GTvSRH pic.twitter.com/8Nk4K6Qswx — MASS (@Freak4Salman) May 15, 2023

'He said It. He Did It'

“The hundred was on my mind… but we have five more games and I will get my chance.” He said it. He did it. Shubman Gill notches up his maiden IPL century.#GTvSRH — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 15, 2023

'Remarkable Consistency'

440 runs in IPL 2020. 478 runs in IPL 2021. 483 runs in IPL 2022. 503* runs in IPL 2023. The consistency of Shubman Gill at the age of 23 is just remarkable. pic.twitter.com/D8AAbB0Zlr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2023

