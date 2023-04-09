An emergency impact player sub had to be made by Punjab Kings as they face a collapse upfront while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Bhuvneswar Kumar, Marco Jansen and Mayank Markande wrecking havoc against with the new ball and crumbling the PBKS top order. Prabhsimran Singh, who has already been dismissed, makes way for the Zimbabwe all-rounder.

Sikandar Raza Introduced As Punjab Kings' Impact Player

