Sikandar Raza scored his sixth ODI hundred and he brought up this terrific achievement while batting in the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI on Monday, August 22. He got to his mark off 87 deliveries with eight fours and two hits over the fence.

Hundred for Sikandar Raza:

💯 for Sikandar Raza. A superb innings under pressure 👏 🇿🇼 still alive in this chase!#ZIMvIND https://t.co/ul3JPHeMdB — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)