A bizaree incident was spotted during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya tapped Vyshak Vijaykumar and set off for a double. He completed the two but Nehal Wadhera ended up making an overthrow which went past the stretched hands of follow up fielder Shashank Singh and race to the boundary. MI got a total of six runs from the balls without hitting a boundary. Fans were surprised to see it and the video went viral on social media. Josh Inglis Takes the Attack to Jasprit Bumrah, Hits Him for 20 Runs in One Over During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (Watch Video).

Nehal Wadhera's Bizarre Overthrow Helps Mumbai Indians Get Additional Four Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)