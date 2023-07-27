Smriti Mandhana attended the England vs Australia 5th Test in Ashes 2023 being played at the Kennington Oval. Mandhana took to social media to share pictures of her in the stands with the ground behind her. Mandhana was part of India's tour of Bangladesh recently and would be an important part of the side that would be in action at the Asian Games in China. Castled! Mitchell Starc Uproots Ben Stokes’ Off-Stump on Day 1 of ENG vs AUS 5th Test in Ashes 2023 (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Attends ENG vs AUS 5th Test 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)