Smriti Mandhana has started the Hundred 2023 with an explosive form, hitting two half-centuries in back-to-back games. After a long patch of off-form, she would definitely welcome this newfound form welcoming. She struck a 42-ball 70 in the Welsh Fire vs Southern Braves match and along with it achieved a feat of becoming the maiden player to have 500 runs in the Women's Hundred commencing from 2021.

Smriti Mandhana Completes 500 Runs in the Women's Hundred

Mandhana hits a major milestone 💥 503 and counting...#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/jZl2v8UWPI — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 6, 2023

