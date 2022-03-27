Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Shafali Verma scored 71, 68 and 53 respectively to help India Women post 274/7 in their allotted 50 overs against South Africa Women in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match. India Women face a must-win situation in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

