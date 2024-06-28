Smriti Mandhana alongside Shafali Verma displayed a dominant display of batting on day 1 of the India Women vs South Africa Women one-off Test. Smriti Mandhana then went on to complete the second century in Test cricket. Mandhana played a superb innings and also completed a 292-run for the first wicket alongside Shafali Verma then got out at a score of 149, missing out on the 150-run mark. She went on to hit 26 fours and a single six in her dominating innings. Shafali Verma Scores Her Maiden Century in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Day 1.

Smriti Mandhana Scores Her Second Century in Test Cricket

