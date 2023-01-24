Smriti Mandhana starred with a classy 74-run knock as India women's team defeated West Indies by 56 runs in the South Africa Tri-Series 2023. The left-hander smashed 10 fours and one six in her knock that came off 51 deliveries as it helped India reach to 167/2 after batting first. In response, West Indies batters could manage 111/4, with Shemaine Campbell being the top-scorer (47 runs). Skipper Hayley Matthews also scored 34 runs, but that was not enough to take her side over the line. Deepti Sharma was India's best bowler, with figures of 2/29. Rashid Khan Completes 500 T20 Wickets, Becomes Only Second Bowler After Dwayne Bravo to Reach the Milestone; Achieves Feat During SA20 2023 Match.

IND-W vs WI-W Result:

